Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will “proudly introduce” U.S. team ahead of Winter Olympics opening ceremony

The U.S. team athletes competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics will be introduced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a special video on Friday.

The actor will narrate a film called “I Dare You” that aired before Friday’s opening ceremony.

“Our athletes representing Team USA at this year’s Winter Olympics are among the most talented and determined men and women in the world,” Johnson said in a statement shared by People.

Johnson points to the incredible determination and sacrifices that seasoned athletes have made over the course of their careers to get to this point.

“They have dedicated their lives to their sport, going through injuries and personal setbacks, training in the most difficult conditions, to stand up and join the elite who have the opportunity to represent their country in the most iconic competition in the world,” his statement continues.

Johnson said it was his “honor” to be invited to participate in the presentations.

“And on behalf of our country, I will proudly introduce our American Olympians to the world as they take the first step in defining their legacy,” he added.

The Olympic competitions are scheduled to start on February 3 with the opening ceremony scheduled for February 4. The competition will end on February 20.

“The Olympic Games present the best of humanity and sports competition, and Beijing 2022 will be no different. The incredible 222 athletes that make up the American team are not only ready to compete, but they are ready to make this country proud,” said the CEO of the USOPC. Sarah Hirschland said in a press release.

“The USOPC and the national governing bodies are committed to taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety, support and defense of our athletes as they live their sporting dreams. »

Johnson also took to Twitter this week ahead of the winter Games., the writing“It is truly an honor for me as a patriot, tequila drinker and fanny pack lover to be invited to represent our amazing American Olympic athletes again at our Winter Olympics opening ceremony. My love and respect runs deep and these games are going to be special. »

There was a controversy around the winter of 2022 Olympic games being held in China. Earlier this month, a human rights researcher told Fox News that China was using the games to “legitimize its human rights violations,” adding that “the rest of the world should stay away.

“It’s not just a sport event. The Chinese government is using the event to present the country in order to legitimize the country’s position, to legitimize its policies, including the many human rights violations,” Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch, told Fox News.

“To be a part of this is to be used as a tool by the Chinese Communist Party to legitimize its abuses. Including the situation in Xinjiang,” Wang said. “That’s why the rest of the world should stay away from the Olympics. »

The Olympic Partner program sponsors include 13 major companies, such as Visa, Bridgestone, Omega, Proctor & Gamble and Samsung.

“We have written to all of them, including Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Allianz,” Wang said. “I mean, they’re funding the Beijing Olympics. »

In December, China threatened to take “firm countermeasures” if the US carried out a diplomatic boycott.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.