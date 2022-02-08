COMPTOIR DES VOYAGES – Sales Representative Latin America M/F – PERMANENT contract – (Paris 5e) / Classified ads





Travel Counter, a specialist in tailor-made immersion travel for more than 40 years, is looking for his 5th Paris agency :



1 TRAVEL CREATOR

SPECIALIST FROM LATIN AMERICA M/F

Vacancy on permanent contract based in Paris 5e

Sales is at the heart of your missions…

Your mission will be to sell tailor-made trips to our customers. Very good knowledge of the Brazil and the Mexico, of Costa Rica and from Cuba are required for this position.

Additional knowledge about the Panama and theEquator would be a plus.

Your customers are individual travelers who are looking for real advice, personalization and authenticity. You will manage their tailor-made travel projects from A to Z.

You will be in touch with our clients both during their visits to the agency and by phone, via our website or our videoconferencing studios. Your commercial sense, your good relationship, your sense of listening and your passion for travel will be the keys to your success!

PROFILE :

– Are you curious, have a commercial temperament and a taste for challenges?

– Do you have a sense of contact and customer satisfaction?

– Are you organized, rigorous, autonomous and know how to make decisions?

– Are you versatile and like to work in a team?

– Are you sensitive to the values of responsible and committed travel carried by Comptoir Des Voyages?

You know Central and Latin America and have a 2-year experience in tourism

So join us and come and bring all your added values! ]b

CONDITION :

Job to be filled on permanent contract, as soon as possible, based in Paris Vème or Nice

Remuneration according to profile including :

* Basic salary over 12 months – between 25 and 30K€ per year

• Work every other Saturday and currently telework days every week

* Eductours relaunched at Comptoir des Voyages (one per year in normal times)

• TR at 8,80 € supported at 60%; a Mutual & Provident supported at 85% or 20 € / month of rest to be paid for the employee

• An EC with cinema seats all year round, attractive culture vouchers and Christmas vouchers!

To apply, please send us your CV, application file and cover letter via our recruitment page : click here