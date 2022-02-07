Home Sports NFL: Richard Highwooder becomes Special Team Coordinator for the Bears

Feb 07, 2022 0 Comments
Lake forest, disease. –The Chicago Pierce on Sunday appointed Richard Haider as special team coordinator to work with new head coach Matt Eberflus.

Haidover has spent the past five seasons as San Francisco 49ers’ special teams coordinator. He has 15 years of experience in the NFL.

Haidover, who was the assistant coach of the special team with Pierce in 2016, will return to Chicago. He will replace Chris Tabor as coordinator for next season.

Special teams played a key role in the 49 players going to the National Conference Finals this season.

The San Francisco team blocked a ball before the opponent returned to the final zone in the second round of the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers. That touchdown equalized in the fourth quarter, and then Robbie Gold gave the team the win with a field goal in the final game of the game.

The 49 then bowed out against the Los Angeles Rams in the National Conference final.

The Bears have now found all the coordinators for next season. Hightower joins offensive coordinator Luke Ketsey and defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

The Chicago team recorded a 6-11 record this season.

