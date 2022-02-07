Awkwafina announced the Twitter section and responds to criticism of the cultural quota

Awkwkafina has announced her retirement from Twitter while responding to long-standing criticism that she uses fake “blacksent” in her jokes.

Nora Lam-born ‘Shawn-C and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ star has long been criticized for his use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE). Some have been accusing on social media that the actress made a voice like a caricature of a black man for comedy.

On Saturday, the star talked about the situation A long note on Twitter In it he acknowledged the “socio-political context” of the problem and admitted that he was accused of “stealing or mocking the form of a society proportionally affected by institutionalized political and law enforcement policies, and being exploited by * dominant * culture for monetary gain without recognition or respect for the origin of these roots.”

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ attracts expatriate parents to theaters, for the first time in years

He noted that internet culture has led to AAVE being seen as slang available to everyone. However, he said there was a “fine line between crime and pop culture.”

“As a non-black POC, I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, which is considered relevant or backward to the progress of all and all dedicated groups,” Awkwafina wrote. “But I must emphasize: mocking, insulting or mocking at the expense of others: simply. No. It is my nature. It has never been and is not.”

He explained that as he grew up to be an expatriate who allowed pop culture such as movies and TV shows, his “colleagues in Queens in New York also grew up to shape his American identity” and he was comfortable using this local language in his comedy and music. “.

He concluded his statement by saying that he plans to learn throughout his life and to do better for the communities he wants to represent.

Constance demands higher billing from Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B for ‘Hustlers’: Report

“I’m still learning and doing this personal work, and I know I want to spend my whole life doing nothing but building or communities,” he concluded. “We do this first by failing, learning, acknowledging, listening and showing remorse… and I will continue to do so tirelessly.”

The actress continued her statement Twitter He is leaving Twitter for the future.

“Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter – by my therapist,” he wrote. “To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wants to be the best person you can be. I apologize if I did anything wrong. You are always in my heart. ⁇

Click here to subscribe to our entertainment newsletter

She added A follow-up tweet“It simply came to our notice then. I would not shy away from anything else I wanted, get drunk and hit someone with a shoe horn, and now I am escaping as a fugitive. I’m on all the other social networks that do not tell you to kill! ⁇

Click here to get the Fox News app

He promised in his Twitter bio that he would not personally return to the stage until 2024.