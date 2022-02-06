Difficile de se reconstruire après une telle tragédie. Alec Baldwin a mal à s’ remettre, quatre mois après la tragédie sur le tournage du film Rust. Cétait in October 2021: The 63-year-old was accidentally killed on son realist and director of photography. Selon an article du Figaro For the first time in 6 days, Alec Baldwin is on dsormais’s new project : un podcast on l’art. Baptism Art Fraudthe sannonce like a quiz, dont check out in 45 minutes, and get rid of Mardi 1’s favorite on iHeartRadio, a webradio Amricaine.

Art Fraud est a projeet culturel on Alec Baldwin a le contrôlethe real estate in collaboration with Calvary Media and El Dorado Pictures, the social production of the action, rappelle l’article du Figaro. Alec Baldwin est product exorbitant du podcast, tandis que episodes sont écrits by Michael Shnayerson, journalist chez Vanity Fair. This is the second, in 2012, relatively in his article la chute de la maison Knoedlerthe most ancien gallery darts États-Unis, suite à une affire d’escroquerie daivart dart. Art Fraud in this sujet.

Le come-back discret d’Alec Baldwin

Avec ce podcast, Alec Baldwin fait un retour discret mais certain. The encore quart mois, l’acteur de Beetlejuice (1988) et Pearl Harbor (2001) tirait accidentellement sur Halyna Hutchins, directrice de la photographie et sur Joel Souza, le realist, lors du tournage du film Rust. L’arme utilisée par l’acteur était Supposée facttre factice et chargée à blanc a moment at the scene. Halyna Hutchins avait succombé à ses blesses alors quelle était transportation vers lôpital. Le realist, grièvement blessé, avait été admis en soins intensifs.

Article ritcrit avec la collaboration with 6Medias.

Credits photos: Backgrid UK / Bestimage