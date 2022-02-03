Loki, Season 2: Shooting is set to begin this summer!

Broadcast on Disney +, Loki Released on June 9 by the American entertainment company Platform. The highly anticipated Marvel Studios series has been proven by impressive first season numbers. Six episodes centered on Loki’s glamorous character, who became Thor’s essential figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Once again simulated by the great actor Tom Hiddleston, we discovered this character after the eventsAvengers: EndcomFollowing his escape with Desaract, he descended into a world oppressed by the bureaucracy of the DVA (Time Variety Commission) or the Anachronistic Variations Tribunal in French!

Surprisingly, the second season is coming soon! In fact, following the very encouraging results of the first episode, Disney + Studios quickly ordered a sequel to their star series. Also, if we are to believe the words of the special magazine Backstage, this is the product of the second season Loki It will start this summer at Pinewood Studios near London in the United Kingdom. Officially unconfirmed information. Also note, this scenario revolves around multiverses, which have already been mentioned several times in recent Marvel products including. Spider-Man No Way HomeOne of the most successful films of that year.

Due to delays in filming and post-production, Loki’s Season 2 will land on Disney + in 2023.