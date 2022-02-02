After promising a new design last summer, Google is finally bringing it to its corporate Gmail in the workplace.

No types of change? Too bad, because Google does it again. One and a half years later It’s the new and current design of Gmail For G Suite users who have become the workplace, the company Announces For another change with a clear goal (already peeked out): to start using most of its services in the workplace. This time, she tries to do it with a little less confusion and distraction.





And easily switch between different tools without opening any windows

The new design has a navigation menu that lets you easily switch between inboxes, chats, spaces and video and audio calls in Meet instead of opening annoying tabs and windows. Additionally, Google adds alert bubbles, which allow you to see if there is a new alert on any of these tools – instead of always viewing all your chats in the same window in the current format. Another innovation is the Gmail search engine, which can also search your chats.

This new design comes after renaming the Google G Suite as a workspace last year, a type of integrated design teaser that we will soon be getting. At the time, he promised the update would come “this summer”, but of course it hasn’t happened to date.













As usual with big changes and new features for Gmail, this time Google extends the implementation over time: from February 8 (after 15 days) you will see a pop-up option to switch to the new interface. Return to the previous interface in Settings. Those who do not master by April, will be forced to get the new design, but this time you can go back to the previous design – using the settings screen. By the end of the 2nd quarter of 2022, the new design will become the default, and there will be no capacity. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.



