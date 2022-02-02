Australia buys rights to the Aboriginal flag

The iconic flag, which has become a symbol of Australia’s aborigines, is now available for public use for free. Its designer agreed to transfer the copyright to the Commonwealth after lengthy negotiations.

With AFP, Françoise Tromeur and ABC

A yellow disc with two strips of black and red. The tribal flag was designed by Harold Thomas, an artist from the Lourdes ethnic group in the early 1970s. Half a century later, Australia has agreed to patent the logo, Ended a lengthy discussion of its use by companies and individuals. Amount: Approximately twenty million Australian dollars or 1.5 billion CFP francs. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said his government is there “Tribal flag released to Australians” Thanks to this agreement, the results of negotiations with the designer.

Over the past fifty years, the standard has become a key symbol of protest and celebration for Indigenous Australians. Stamped by athlete Kathy Freeman at the 1994 Commonwealth Games and the 2000 Sydney Olympics, it became the national flag recognized in 1995 under the Labor Ball Keating government.

But to use it legally, you have to ask for permission or pay a fee. This public use of the work by Harold Thomas has been the subject of intense debate since the artist licensed it to certain companies for use in their productions. One of them, WAM Clothing, has sent warning letters to several organizations, including the National Rugby League and the Australian Football League, about the use of the tribal flag in clothing.

I hope this arrangement will bring comfort to all Aborigines and Australians who wish to use the flag proudly and without hindrance, without changing it. I am grateful that my art has been appreciated by many and that it represents something so powerful. Harold Thomas, author of The Tribal Flag

The prime minister says the flag can be used in clothing, playgrounds and artwork if contracted “And in any other medium, without asking for recognition or payment”. It also provides the Australian Government with up to $ 100,000 (7.5 million CFP) in scholarship to create in memory of Harold Thomas and is designed for Indigenous students.