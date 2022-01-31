Tom Brady retires after 22 NFL seasons and seven Super Bowls

For the first time since 1999, the NFL season will resume next September without Tom Brady. According to ESPN and reporter Ian Rapoport (NFL.com), the 44-year-old quarterback will announce his retirement at the highest level after 22 seasons during which he set one of the greatest achievements in American sports. A seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England (2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, 2019) and Tampa Bay (2021), the “Comeback Kid” left the NFL after losing to the Buccaneers in the semifinals of Sunday’s conference. Finally against the Los Angeles Rams.
Drafted by New England in 199th place in the 2000 draft, Brady arrived in Foxborough (near Boston). In 2000, six quarterbacks were selected before him. But a season later, the California native took advantage of Drew Pletsov’s injury and took a starting position without letting up until he was out. Patriots in 2020.
In his first season at Tampa Bay, he had a superb run in the quarterback play-offs, winning against Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes to buy the Super Bowl at Green Bay home after New Orleans. On his podcast last Monday at Lets Go !, Brady mentioned the concept of retirement and explained that he would like to discuss it with his family. So his decision will not take much time and will come before the final match of the conference scheduled for Sunday.
Tom Brady sits at the top of most queen divisions in terms of statistics, with 7,263 completed passes (7,263) and 6,44 passes per touchdown.