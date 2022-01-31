Thousands of truckers stranded on border between Argentina and Chile due to Govt tests

Trucks from Argentina to Chile were finally able to resume crossing the main border crossing between the two countries on Sunday, after a deal on loose conditions for two weeks to 3,000 trucks for immovable Govt tests. Officers and carriers notified, As seen in the video below.

The Argentine Road Freight Federation (Fadeeac) announced in a statement ” The end of the border conflict with Chile “Following the agreement between the two countries” Allow the fluidity of the cargo to resume .

Several hundred trucks were intercepted from Argentina at the Paso Cristo Retenter Post, more than 3,100 meters above sea level, due to lack of proper antigenic testing on drivers and staff at the customs post.

More and more heavy trucks were blocked elsewhere – more than 3,000 in total, according to Fadik – especially in the province of Mendoza, where the station is located, which chose to remain stationary for a long time due to full parking at the border.

New protocol

About 900 to 1,000 trucks pass through Cristo Redenter a day, and about 50 percent from Argentina and other Mercosur ports to Pacific ports, according to the Mendoza Truck Owners Association Abrocom.

The truckers appealed to the Argentine authorities, who, along with their counterparts in Chile, developed a protocol, according to which the truckers were subjected to a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours of arriving at the border, which will be exempt from this weekend. -Site Antigen Testing “.

The Argentine Ministry of Defense has clarified that the demand for PCR testing will increase from Wednesday, which should not exceed 48 hours.

Others, with the most dated negative PCR, ” An antigen test is performed approximately – 70% of truckers, according to the Argentine Ministry – in the border post.

In addition, the number of health checkpoints for truckers at Cristo Redenter will be increased from 7 to 14.

On Sunday at Aprocam, the first trucks began to enter Chile at Cristo Retenter, much to the delight of their colleagues there.