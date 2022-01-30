Egyptian Ministry of Power: Can install solar and wind power plants with a capacity of 90,000 MW.

Ayman Hamza, a spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, confirmed that his country has the capacity to build 90,000 MW and 7,673 km of new solar and wind power plants.

In a statement to the “Seventh Day” newspaper, Hamza said the ministry was interested in expanding new and renewable energy projects. Prior to the schedule, the share of renewable energy from the maximum electrical load was 20%, the percentage projected to reach 2022.

“The ministry aims to rely on solar and wind energy to study water to produce green hydrogen gas,” he added, adding that “Egypt will benefit from enormous energy and is one of the most cost-effective and environmentally friendly sources of electricity generation.” All countries in the world must implement the government’s plan to establish renewable energy plants and transform it into a global energy hub to expand power connection projects between Egypt.

Hamza added, “The ministry aims to diversify its sources of electricity and to benefit from Egypt’s natural resources, especially new and renewable energy sources, which aims to increase the contribution of renewable energy to Egypt’s energy mix by 42% by 2035.”

Source: “Seventh day”