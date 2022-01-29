Home Science Scientists create electricity from vacuum by recreating the cosmic energy of neutron stars in graphene

Jan 29, 2022
Científicos logran generar electricidad a partir del vacío al recrear la fuerza cósmica de estrellas de neutrones en el grafeno

This will enable the development of future electronics based on two-dimensional quantum materials.

A team of researchers from the University of Manchester (UK) Has achieved The neutron generates electricity from vacuum by recreating the cosmic energy of stars in graphene.

Vacuum should be where there is no substance or particles. However, Nobel laureate Julian Swinger predicted 70 years ago that strong electric or magnetic fields would break it and spontaneously form elementary particles. Also, this so-called ‘swinger effect’ is a simple elusive process Occurs only in cosmic events.

To do this, cosmic force fields such as those created around magnets, temporarily created during a high-energy collision of a rare type of neutron star or charged nuclei are required.

Use of graphene

A team of physicists led by Nobel laureate and Gropen expert Andre Gaim used the material to develop devices that allow researchers to reach exceptionally strong electric fields in a simple setting.

In the test, The spontaneous generation of pairs of electrons and holes was clearly seen, These are solid-state analogs of positrons, and the details of the process are consistent with theoretical predictions.

On the other hand, scientists have noted another unusual development that is not comparable to particle physics and astronomy. They filled the simulated vacuum with electrons and accelerated them to the maximum speed allowed by the graphene vacuum. At this point, something that seemed impossible happened: The electrons became super luminous, providing more current than allowed by the rules General principles of quantum physics of compressed matter.

Research, published in the journal Science, May contribute to the development of future electronic devices based on two-dimensional quantum materials.

