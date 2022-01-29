NFC Championship Game, to watch the Sainsmokers half-time show

Fans attending the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday will watch The Chainsmoker for evening entertainment.

It was announced on Friday that the Grammy Award-winning duo will be performing their latest single “Hi” on stage for the first time.

Multi-platinum R&B singer Brandi will also be performing. He sings the national anthem before kicking off when the 100-yard U.S. flag held by season ticket holders is displayed on the field.

“Hi” is the first release of Chainsmokers since 2019.

