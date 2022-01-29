Home Economy Flight record at 330km / h!

Flight record at 330km / h!

Jan 29, 2022 0 Comments
Flight record at 330km / h!

After announcing a record distance in terms of distance by flying taxi, this time the American company Joby Aviation announces that it has surpassed the speed of the plane by one second.

Based on the development of vertical departing and landing aircraft, commonly known as flying taxi, American Jabi Aviation One of the most successful offers to date. Toyota is one of its shareholdersWith a speed of 205 mph or almost 330 km / h with his Joby S4 device.

Taxi volant VTC

Not knowing if there was a pilot on the plane during the flight, the information was given in green. Anyway, Jabi Aviation has been working in this field for many years (more than 1,000 aircraft have been carried with prototypes since 2017) and its ADAV S4 was already a success last summer. Maximum distance on a single charge: 249 km in 77 minutesS. Equipped with six electric turbines, the engine can carry up to 5 people, including the pilot, and aims to operate commercial aircraft in the United States from 2024. To do this, Jabi Aviation also acquired Uber Elevate last year. , The goal is to create a flying taxi for individuals in VTC mode.

Posted on 29/01/2022 Updated 29/01/2022

See also  Lucid Air surpasses Tesla Design S with 517 mile range for each demand

You May Also Like

Elon Musk qualifies Joe Biden de Marionnette chaussette humide »après que Tesla a snobé l'invitation de la Maison Blanche

Elon Musk qualifies Joe Biden de Marionnette chaussette humide »après que Tesla a snobé l’invitation de la Maison Blanche

Amazon was indicted on a complaint of anti-union practices in New York

Amazon was indicted on a complaint of anti-union practices in New York

L'Ancien patron de bpost ne comparator finale pas ce vendredi devant la justice amricaine

L’Ancien patron de bpost ne comparator finale pas ce vendredi devant la justice amricaine

Apple: A record number of ventes diiPhone malware pandemie

Apple: A record number of ventes diiPhone malware pandemie

Lancien patron de bpost, Jean-Paul Van Avermaet, nouveau devant la justice amricaine - Enterprises

Lancien patron de bpost, Jean-Paul Van Avermaet, nouveau devant la justice amricaine – Enterprises

An update on the epidemic in the world

An update on the epidemic in the world

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *