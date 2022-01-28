More than 200 new species have been discovered in Greater Mekong – rts.ch

Scientists have discovered more than 200 new species in the Greater Mekong region by 2020, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). This is despite global warming and logging.

These discoveries include a new animal, a colorless cave fish and a colorless snake whose scales do not overlap.

In bulk 224 new species Plants and Invertebrates ”have been identified in the area.Greater Mekong“This includes Burma, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam,” the WWF said in a statement.New species discoveries“.

>> Photo Gallery: Some New Species Discovered in Greater Mekong

Some new species found in Greater Mekong

Rarely discovered, already threatened

Pictures of Boba’s Langur monkey bearing its name have been taken from the extinct Mount Bopa volcano in central Burma.

However, this animal is threatened by poaching, logging and habitat loss. Estimates suggest that only 200-250 individuals in total remain.

Horned frog

In Vietnam, researchers have discovered the horned frog of Mount Guan Kuan Chan, more than 2000 meters high, with bright colors.

The Greater Mekong region is the highest point of biodiversity, thanks to its diverse landscapes: forests, mountains or karstic formations.

It is home to some of the world’s most fascinating and endangered species, including the tiger, the Asian elephant and the giant mekong catfish.

The WWF points out that the rate at which more than 3,000 new species have been discovered since 1997 demonstrates the importance of protecting the region’s vulnerable ecosystems.

>> Read more: The World Defense Congress wants to control the decline of biodiversity

ats / sjaq