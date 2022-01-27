The release of the second film was postponed

Fans of Downton Abbey Be a little more patient. With the second film set to hit theaters on March 16, it will not finally hit the big screens after a few weeks. Question: Covid19 and its variant Omicron.

The Crawley family returns for a new film Downton Abbey, But it will be later than expected. The second film following the British series, A New Era, was due to hit our theaters on March 16, but Universal has decided to postpone the release date.

Downton Abbey Wants to be desired

Fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see the film, which is set to release on April 27th. According to US Website Timeline, The decision was made by production companies Focus Features, Universal International and Carnival Films, to find the best date for him and avoid further covet cases due to the Omigron variation. By April, optimism is set to plummet.

As a reminder, Downton Abbey: A New Era Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) sees the Crawley family in the south of France to unravel the mystery of the newly acquired villa. The original cast is back in this second film and will come up with new faces.