The latest public Windows 11 applications for Android in the year 2022

Windows 11 proposes auxiliary users an app released in charge of charging applications Android dice fivier 2022. Desi amliorations for la barre des tiches, le bloc-notes and lecteur multimedia sont gallement au program.

Lors presents Windows 11, a functional partition that will soon be of interest to users: to charge applications for Android on the darnier OS of Microsoft. In effet, pass by the passerby le Windows Store, or plutet l’App Store d’Amazon, for download and install. Selement and deploy the lancement officially in Windows 11 on October 2021, the functionality of the fastest visitors attend, in all cases for the grand public.

Les membranes program insider peuvent si essayer depui fin october 2021. Ninamoins, statut particulier ne sera more nissaire pour en profit. In effet, Microsoft vion dannoncer le lancement dua public released at prisi on charge of Android devices, and at the end of 2022.

“In Mois prochain, we apporterons the novelty expirations à Windows, not a single public release on the phone that you use utilitys on Android 11 on the Microsoft Store and nos partnerships with Amazon and Intel, des amleriations in the bar Touches, ainci que lintroduction deux new novels applications redesigns, Notepad and Media Player ”, Anoncé Panos Panay, the first product of Windows by Microsoft.

The charge on the appliance Android app on Windows 11

Bien entendu, n nest pas seul ajout privu par Microsoft avec cette mi date fivier 2022. Il faudra alegalement compter sur des améliorations de la barre des tâches. Ainsi, the widget Mtéo and se désormais accessible, tandis qu se sera possible de couper le son d’un appel direct depuis this mime bar. En outre, This section simplifies the fenetres sera Greek à ljajout d’un nouveau bouton. Enfin, The Bloc-note et lecteur multimedia profiteront has its new design, remani pour l’occasion.

Pour l’heure, Microsoft’s date of donation is exactly the same as this post on my date. Concerned neo-hippies and their global warming, i’ll tell ya. On the other hand, free migration new versions of the new OS arrive at the latest level.

Source: Microsoft