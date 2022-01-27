Man has been undergoing cosmetic surgery for 3 years without being able to close his eyes

Pete Bradhurst, A 79-year-old pensioner from Great Britain is living in hell. His desire is to become Plastic surgery Touching her cheeks again ended in a dream: the victim of abuse, now she could not close her eyes.

After spending 13,000 euros on various interventions, the man could not close his eyes properly and had to lubricate and cover the drops eight times a day for sleep. Beatle’s problem started in 1959, one after the other Dental surgery Her cheeks widened. After this brought him conflicts and many insecurities with his romantic relationships, he decided to have the right surgery.

On January 24, 2019, the retiree underwent neck lift, pleoplasty and rhinoplasty under the eyes. After nine hours of surgery, he was discharged the next day. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until he started noticing hiss The eyes were very irritated Y Tears.

“I felt beaten. It was horrible, I could not close my eyes. I was sick all night. The day after the surgery, I wished I had never been there, ”he said. With this in mind, the doctors told him that it was normal and that he would have to wait for his body changes to adjust and heal properly.

“I felt beaten. It was horrible, I could not close my eyes. I was sick all night. The day after the surgery, I wished I had never been there, ”he said. With this in mind, the doctors told him that it was normal and that he would have to wait for his body changes to adjust and heal properly.

Still, problems persisted. Now he can no longer handle or discriminate between people’s facial expressions. He can not even practice aiming at his hobby.

After that, no private hospital agreed to operate on him again because it could aggravate his vision impairment. “One day, when I got on the bus, a man said to me: ‘God, what happened to your face?’ I felt bad from bad feeling, ”he said in an interview. “Now I only care that my eyes are comfortable. I just need relief. No matter who you trust or be a good surgeon, please be careful because it can ruin your life, ”said the retiree.

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), added Universal, A leading media network founded in 1991, promotes democratic values, independent journalism and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism to our audience.

read more: At age 8, a fall changed his life; At age 44, a surgeon was able to restore the movement of his mouth, allowing him to speak and swallow

vare / rcr