Malicious software can empty your bank account in minutes; Learn how to avoid it. – Marathi News | Know how to be safe in cyber crime where fake software empties bank account

Jan 27, 2022 0 Comments
Published: January 26, 2022 05:20 PM

Fake software: Malware is primarily designed to damage your computer and access all your information without your permission.

New Delhi: Nowadays, as technology has made the work of the people easier, the incidence of fraud has also increased. Cyber ​​crime incidents have risen sharply over the past few years. Fraudsters victimize people in new ways.

Nowadays cyber criminals can withdraw money from your bank account in a few minutes through various methods. Malware is one of them. Malware is primarily designed to damage your computer and access all your information without your permission.

If criminals find your information through malware, they will use it to extort money from you. But there are ways to protect yourself from such scams. We can find …

How to be safe from fake software?

Most importantly, do not install unlicensed or licensed software on your computer or mobile. Also, do not place unreliable files on your computer.

Be sure to update your computer regularly for anti-virus and spyware detection. Try to update daily. By doing so one can stay away from scams.

Before installing any software, make sure that you install it correctly, as any malicious software will corrupt your data.

Do not enter your password, card details and code in the pop-up window on any website or social website. If you enter your information in this window, you may be disappointed.

