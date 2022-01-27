How to use New Zealand / Australia cheat to play Arcius Legends early on

Pokemon Legends Arceus is the most anticipated and the first major release of 2022. With just hours to go before the game starts, here’s how to play in advance using the New Zealand / Australia cheat method.

This is completely secure and your account will not be blocked in any way. You can change the region to your original area at any time, so no problem. Considering the game has a global release at midnight, residents of Australia and New Zealand will receive it in advance, so you can play it before the game is released in your region.