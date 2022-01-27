Emirates News Agency – Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates the 7th Dubai International Project Management Forum

Dubai, 26 January 2022 (WAM) – The Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Committee HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated the 7th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) today.

The event, which brings together more than 1,500 international participants, is organized by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with the Project Management Agency (PMI), the Electricity Authority and Dubai Water (DEWA) and DP World.

Upon his arrival at the Dubai Expo 2020 Dubai Exhibition Center, his Excellency was welcomed by the Director General, Chairman of the Board of the Roads and Transport Authority, Matter Mohammed Al Thayer.

The inaugural session of the forum brought together senior executives and senior executives from ministries and private companies as well as international experts and experts in project management.

During the opening session, His Highness watched a film about the forum that illustrates Dubai’s development path and how it has become a leading global financial and business hub. The film also highlighted the growth of the forum over the years.

During his inaugural address, Dr. A.S. Pippa Malmgren praised the growth seen in the United Arab Emirates over the past 50 years. “There are so many extraordinary things happening in the world today. It seems impossible in the United Arab Emirates,” he said.

The idea of ​​future cities changing the way the global economy works is Dr. “The future is faster than ever, and we can not all realize what’s happening in the world. For example, the famous American architect and futurist Buckminster Fuller was right about knowledge. The doubling curve doubled every century in the 1900s. That fact must be taken into account. “Humans are adapting to change,” he said.

“People are not very good at change. So instead of just focusing on innovation, we need to focus on education and adoption. Simultaneous information, which is why we are moving away from the community of reading books and annual reports on paper, in which we actually participate through so-called VR and AR and Metaverse, for example, tracking new projects and infrastructure remotely through the Metaverse, allowing the engineer to view the project almost. Thanks to, anyone can see a building or a power station or grid. Not yet but planned. ” ப்பிட்டார்.

The expected revolution in the financial sector, which is poised to radically change the way funding for large infrastructure and public projects, Dr. Malmgren reviewed. “Digitalization of money is happening by itself. Not only are we seeing the introduction of sovereign digital money and private crypto. The methods we rely on to finance projects and ideas are changing.

“In this new digital world, nations will no longer automatically control the regulatory environment. Any country entering this digital space and providing a clear framework will attract talent and capital. It is not yet clear who the digital controller of this new world will be. It remains to be seen who has the vision and imagination to take ownership of this powerful regulatory role. Digitally needed. You here in the UAE are uniquely qualified to engage in this imaginative process, “he concluded.

During the event, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, along with HH Mattar Mohamed Al Tayer, honored the forum’s co-organizers Project Management Institute (PMI), Electricity Authority and Dubai Water (DEWA) and DP World.

The forum’s strategic sponsor is ENOC Group, as well as Qatar Insurance Company, Al Nabooda, RTC, Parsons, Al-Futtaim Auto and Machinery Company, United Motors and Heavy Equipment Company, Planisware and Scientech. The keynote speaker of the forum, Dr. Pippa Malmgren.

During a tour of the event venue, Sheikh Hamdan visited the People of Determination Pavilion of Emirati artist Abdullah Lodfi, where he saw his doodle work. In the works of the artist H.H. Includes design that combines several Dubai landmarks with the chart of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed.

As part of the tour, His Highness stopped at a large mural showing the forum’s journey over the past six editions. Facts and figures on the mural The event lasted 26 days and was attended by 11,000 people from 45 countries. Since 2014, the event has attracted 370 speakers who have delivered 30 keynote speeches. The forum also hosted 26 discussion sessions, 126 parallel sessions, 10 workshops, 33 specialized sessions and 12 closed sessions. Statistics show that the forum made 17 technical visits and 16 case studies.

The mural also shows images of 24 iconic projects implemented in four areas in Dubai, including transportation, tourism and marketing, real estate and entertainment.

Commenting on the event, Matter Mohamed Al Dyer said that the 7th Dubai International Project Management Forum will explore future leadership, sustainable digital economic management, artificial intelligence, design thinking, project management dynamics, future trends in project management and value and benefit management.

“This event represents flexible transformation, digital management, blockchain technology in project management, sustainability of mobility programs, hybrid project management, risk and crisis management, cyber security and big data,” he added.

“Project management is an excellent tool for managing and streamlining operations in both public and private organizations. Rapid technological advances have transformed the policies of project management, business and economics. The forum explains how to implement smart, sustainable and innovative solutions in project management. It combines its position as a global platform to showcase best practices and innovative solutions in project management.

The 7th Dubai International Project Management Forum consists of 30 sessions including 6 master classes and 4 keynote speeches, 4 co-sessions, 3 seminars and a panel discussion. More than 40 speakers will discuss a variety of topics in the knowledge-based economy such as project management, project benefit management, data science in project management, artificial intelligence, the future project management office and man-centered dynamic transformation.

The forum has a panel of key local and international speakers representing many economic and business sectors. Speakers included Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail bin Mohammed Al Masroui; Minister of Culture and Youth, Noora Bint Mohamed Al Kafi; Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama; And Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technologies and Chairman of the United Arab Emirates Space Agency.

Other keynote speakers include Abdullah al-Qamdi, chairman of the Saudi Data and AI Commission (SDAIA); Dr. George W. Bush, a technology entrepreneur and former adviser to former US President George W. Bush. Pippa Malmgren; PMI Chief Client Officer Joseph Cahill; Director General, Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Mohamed Al Dyer; Director General and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Mohamed Al Dyer; Sultan Ahmed Ben Sulayam, President and CEO of DP World; As well as other speakers representing local and global businesses.

