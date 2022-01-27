An update on the epidemic in the world

New Activities, New Reports, and Highlights: An update on the latest developments in the Covid 19 epidemic worldwide.

– Deregulation in the UK –

On Thursday the UK relinquished all recent restrictions on the fight against Covid 19, which the government hopes will help people live with the flu.

This air of freedom aimed at changing legal obligations through “suggestions or recommendations” is timely for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government leadership has been weakened by the holiday scandal on Downing Street in defiance of anti-corruption rules.

– Hong Kong and Italy ease travel restrictions –

One of the longest hotels in the world, Hong Kong announced on Thursday that mandatory hotel isolation for foreign travelers will be reduced from three weeks to two weeks from February 5th.

At the end of the isolation, passengers must observe a seven-day “self-examination” period.

Italy will ease restrictions on travelers from EU countries from February, requiring proof of vaccination, recent recovery or a negative test, but no longer an obligation to isolate.

– Modern testing of vaccine against Omigran –

The American company Moderna has announced that it has begun clinical trials for a booster dose of a vaccine designed against the Omigran variant.

– Boston patient who was not vaccinated refuses heart transplant surgery –

Brigham and Gynecology Hospital in Boston confirmed that one of the 31-year-old patients waiting for heart transplant surgery had “removed the list of heart transplant surgeons” who had not been vaccinated against Covit-19. 19 and refuses to do so.

“During any transplant operation, the immune system is shut down. Kovid can then be killed,” explained Arthur Kaplan, a New York University physician at CBS, while the hospital said all candidates for the organ “need to be vaccinated.” Alternative surgeries.

– US Vaccine Donations to Uganda –

A White House official told AFP on Thursday that the United States would provide 1,684,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine against Kovit to Uganda via the international mechanism, Kovacs.

The United States has pledged to deliver more than a billion doses in total to poorer nations, of which 400 million have so far been dispatched.

– According to French experts, the 4th dose is not needed at this stage –

The fourth dose of the anti-Govt vaccine is not justified at this stage, the French Council for the Orientation of the Vaccine Strategy (COSV) judges.

The only exception, “for those with severe immunodeficiency, COSV has already recommended a systematic injection of a second booster dose”, the advisory panel evaluates in a comment dated January 19.

– More than 5.6 million people died –

According to a report compiled by AFP from official sources at 11:00 GMT on Thursday, the Covid 19 epidemic has killed at least 5,625,889 people worldwide since the end of December 2019.

In all, 876,066 deaths were reported in the United States, Brazil (624,413), India (491,700) and Russia (328,770).

Taking into account the high number of deaths directly and indirectly linked to Covid 19, the World Health Organization estimates that the number of infections may be two to three times higher than officially recorded.

