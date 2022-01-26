Home Economy Hollow Infinite has over 20 million players, which is an all-time high of ownership

Hollow Infinite has over 20 million players, which is an all-time high of ownership

Jan 26, 2022 0 Comments

Hollow Infinite Hit. As announced by the official account of the license on Twitter, the last episode recorded Saga’s best start with over 20 million players. Of course, there is a lot to do with getting the title in the Xbox Game Boss.

Credit: Hollow Infinite

The good news for Microsoft and 343 Industries is that Hollow Infinite stands out as one of the undeniable successes of this end of 2021. As the official account of the license is now announced on Twitter, The last installment reached Saga’s best start with more than 20 million players Recorded since its launch on December 8, 2021.

A great performance, especially if you know the title is coming from a distance. It should be remembered that the first game juices did little to reassure players. Error of dated and failed graphic rendering. Amid widespread criticism, Microsoft made a wise decision Postpone the release of the game for a yearThus giving teams of 343 industries time to rectify the situation.

Hollow Infinite is a hit, thanks to the Xbox Game Pass

At the same time, there is no room for error in Redmond. The availability of Hollow Infinite on the Xbox Game Pass was confirmed by the US company from the beginning, so the game must be successful. Provide the best showcase for gaming service and encourage players to subscribe. “With over 20 million Spartans joining us so far, we are pleased to announce that Hollow Infinite is the largest introduction in the history of the Hollow franchise. Announces Official Hollow Account on Twitter.

See if this figure only has a separate version of the title (sold for € 59.99) or is included Players who accessed the title via Xbox GamePass and / or via free multiplayer on Steam. Unfortunately, Microsoft did not go into details like 343 Industries, but we doubtThe availability of the first day of the game on the Xbox Game Boss greatly contributed to its success.

For our part, we appreciated the experience provided by Hollow Infinite Its solid, tense and fun game. However, we condemned its open world, its emptiness, and its lack of key features such as the possibility of collaborative campaigning and Forge mode. Unfortunately we have to wait until May 2022 to get used to it.

