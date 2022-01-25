Home Top News Tennis. Benoit couple, to South America!

Jan 25, 2022 0 Comments
Despite the very difficult year of Vaucluse in 2021 and the psychological impact of the health activities associated with the Govt epidemic, this 2022 vintage is off to a very special start.

Avignonise will try to confirm his renaissance in the coming weeks on his favorite surface clay. To do this, go to South America with a series of matches: Cர்டrdoba (January 31 – February 6, Argentina), Buenos Aires (February 7-13, Argentina) and Rio de Janeiro (February 14-20, Brazil).

“This week, I will take the positives, rely on it for the rest of the season and try to prepare myself well for the clay,” the 54th player in the world promised before leaving Australia.

