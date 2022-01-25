Home Technology Sony Neckband Speakers Coming .. Why?

Jan 25, 2022 0 Comments
New Delhi: Sony has introduced two new wireless neck band speakers in India. The company has introduced these under the names SRS-NS7, SRS-NB10. The SRS-NS7 neckband delivers Dolby 3D Atmos sound. To enjoy the 360 ​​spatial sound experience on the ‘Sony Bravia XR’ TV … it was designed with the WLA-NS7 transmitter. The Neck Bank speaker can be paired with the ‘Sony Bravia XR’ TV to enjoy the sound through a processor called 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer. The user’s ear evaluates the 3D shape and delivers the virtual Dolby Atmos sound. It comes with a clear, X-Balance speaker unit and hands-free calling functions. This neckband can be connected to two devices simultaneously. It has a battery life of 12 hours once fully charged.

The SRS-NB10 neckband speaker also supports calls, listening and listening to music. It features precision voice pickup technology and 20 hours of battery life. Released by Sony, these wireless neckband speakers come with IPX4 splash resistant technology. The neckbands will be available from January 24 at Sony centers, e-commerce sites and major electronics stores in India. The SRS-NBS10 neckband speaker is priced at ₹ 11,990, while the SRS-NS7 neckband is priced at 22 22,990. Also the WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter is priced at 5,690.

