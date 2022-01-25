Home Science “A dance on the edge of the table” … Hamad bin Jassim talks about the possibility of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the “possibility” of the oil nations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (CNN) – Former Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim has asked a number of questions about Russia’s invasion of the Ukrainian border and how Moscow’s possible invasion could be an “opportunity” for oil production. Regional countries “have to adjust their relationship with the United States and achieve political gains, especially in our region, especially with regard to the Iranian nuclear file.

And the former prime minister of Qatar said on his Twitter page on Monday, “The tense situation in and around Ukraine makes us wonder, will there be a Russian invasion of Ukraine or what is on the verge of it? What will happen to Russia and the United States if the invasion takes place? “

Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim said, “One of the most important consequences for the United States is related to the energy crisis and its impact on the shock of leading to a significant rise in prices, and the election to Congress next November. Therefore, the United States must deal with the major producing countries.” Oil to protect increased production, especially countries that can increase production.

He continued, “From here, these countries may have the opportunity to reform their relationship with the United States and seize opportunities for political gain, especially in our region, especially with regard to the Iranian nuclear file.”

As for Russia, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim said: “The effects of Russia’s impact will be political isolation, severe sanctions and internal social pressure, although the expected rise in oil and gas prices and the world’s need for it.”

He added, “Russia can take advantage of any rift in policy between the United States and Europe to ease the impact of sanctions on it, but in the end it will face political, economic and non – military challenges and reap huge rewards, from which China will be in its forthcoming negotiations with the United States.”

Earlier on Monday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said 8,500 U.S. troops were on standby with Russian forces on the Ukrainian border.

