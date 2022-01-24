Trans Atlantic: All about the Netflix series passing through Marseille

The new series, tentatively titled “Trans Atlantic”, is still in production, and its setting is to take the city of Marseille somewhat, which will take the crew a while.

The signed Anna Winger (Unorthodox box, which has already been nominated eight times for Emmy) returns to the true story of American journalist Varian Fry, whose Netflix series was sent to France in 1940 by a rescue team. Was able to plan the flight of thousands of Jews when the Nazis invaded France, and Marshall Beaton collaborated with them. Arriving in 15 days, the American will stay in Marseille for a year and succeed in the feat of expelling about two thousand people from France.

The Trans Atlantic Project was particularly inspired by the real work of Comité de Secours d’Urgence, as well as the summary of Julie Orringer’s novel “The flight portfolio”: Here in 1940, Varian Fry went to Marseille with three thousand dollars and a list of endangered artists and writers. He hoped to help her escape within weeks, and instead stayed for more than a year, working to purchase false documents, raise emergency funds, and arrange trips through Spain and Portugal, where refugees would travel to safer ports, including Hannah Arendt, Max Ernst, Marcel Duchamp and many more Mark Chagall, and the race against time to save them is the story of Forbidden Love, more adventure and unimaginable courage.

The Trans Atlantic series is currently in pre-production. The casting took place from January 13 to 15. Filming is set to take place in the Marseille area from February 21 to the end of June 2022. Netflix has not yet announced a release date, although it is logically unlikely that the series will air by the end of 2022.