The Beauty and the Beast concert returns to London

Jan 24, 2022 0 Comments
La Belle et la Bête

Musical comedy Beauty and danger Will be returning to London this summer from Disney. Performances are scheduled to begin on June 22, 2022 at the London Palladium.

Belly is played by Courtney Stapleton, who is currently on the show’s UK tour. The actress also starred Dear Evan Hansen, Bad out of hell, Six, Disgusting And Wow mom!.

Shock Taylor plays the role of the beast (Woman from the North, HatstownGavin Lee (Mary Bobbins, Spongebob, Disgusting) Will be Lumiere, Nigel Richards as Big Pen (Phantom of the Opera, Disgusting) Tom Sr. Serra Gaston, Sam Bailey (Single brothers) Mrs. Samovar, Martin Paul (Disgusting, Wicked) Maurice, Emma Kaffri (42nd Street, Funny girlStarring Plummet and Louise Stockell (Miss Saigon, Wow mom!) Will be Le Fou.

Beauty and danger It was first performed at the Dominion Theater in London in 1997. The show has aired over 1100 shows in front of almost 2 million viewers. Musical won the 1998 Olivier Award for Best Composition. Based on the 1991 animated film, Beauty and danger Tells one of the most popular love stories in the world. There are hits like the soundtrack Be our guest And Beauty and the Beast.

This new product benefits from new dance systems and the latest innovations in the field of drama.

