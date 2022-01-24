Home Top News Prince Harry and Megan Markle return to London eagerly, and the royal tradition is “imposed” on their daughter Lilliput.

Jan 24, 2022 0 Comments
With the support of his wife, Megan Markle, Prince Harry has taken action against the British government to ensure his safety during his stay in Great Britain. It will not be idle. He would not have given up yet the baptism of his daughter Lilliput in London. A royal legacy he wants to impose on.

The trail was mentioned by former state security official Ken Wharf. The latter oversaw the protection of Princess Diana and her sons, Princes Harry and William.

And in an interview with Palace Confidential on MailPlus, this close friend of the royal family reports Prince Harry’s impatience to return to London. Her goal is to get her daughter baptized in Windsor. But for now he would not have received the green light from the palace. Members The royal family, in particular, Prince William, There are bad memories of Archie’s baptism. Sussex refused to divulge the names of the godfathers, according to traditional decrees that embarrassed the palace.

The report was shared by Richard Eden, editor of the Daily Mail newspaper, who claims to be the prince’s second son. Charles still baptized his daughter Lilliput. Seven months after birth.
He believes she should be baptized in the family tradition.

