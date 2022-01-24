NFL – Playoffs – Did Tom Brady retire at the end of the season? Possible, especially if the new Super Bowl title occurs

Tom Brady is just two games away from another Super Bowl. This will be the 11th film in his career. A shocking statistic. But these 2022 playoffs could also mark the end of his exceptional career. According to ESPN, Tampa Bay Quarterback will actually seriously consider making a hangover at the end of this season, even if it is still a hypothesis.
NFL
Snow theft: 49 crucified in Green Bay and Rodgers
16 hours ago
Decide for at least a month
But according to ESPN, retirement is now an option. During the season, he sent positive signals for the continuation of his career. Now the situation has changed. “In a way, the situation is no different from any season, but for Brady, who still has a year left on the contract, the idea of retirement has become a reality rather than ‘she has never been before’.“, The American media writes on its website, which adds that the star should give”At least a month“Before making a decision on the end of the season.
Many elements can come into play, starting with the fate of the Buchanans in these playoffs. If Tampa retains his title in Los Angeles on February 13, the chances of seeing Tom Brady step down will be crucial. With the eighth Super Bowl title he will go through a big door. Last week’s Philadelphia winner Tampa Bay (31-15) gets the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening for making it into the playoffs. If they win, the Bucks will face San Francisco in the NFC Final.
NFL
Tampa and Brady begin their playoffs against Philadelphia
01/16/2022 at 9:27 pm
NFL
31 years after New England, Cincinnati buffalo rolls
01/16/2022 09:20 pm