Argentina, Australia and 12 other countries turn orange

Jan 24, 2022 0 Comments
The French government has updated its map of green, orange and red countries in view of the evolution of the health condition.

The Planesphere, founded by France, shows significant changesOrder of January 21, 2022.

Argentina and Australia, which until then were classified as green countries, are now orange. For memory, Argentina has reopened its borders to international tourism from November 2021. By his side, Australia only allows holders of certain visa types to enter its soil (Students, skilled workers, researchers, work holiday visas).

South Africa and Russia exited the Red Division

Following the new order, many countries that were red are turning orange: South Africa, Botswana, Ezwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Moldova, Mozambique, Namibia, Russia, Ukraine, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

The orange countries indicate the states where the virus is most actively spreading at a controlled rate, without spreading alarming variations. If vaccinated, travelers to these countries are exempted from compulsory travel. In addition, they will not be isolated upon their return to France (see summary of rituals and restrictions below).

