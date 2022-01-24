200 km autonomous electric motor house

American expert Winnebago is releasing an e-RV concept using the RV show in Florida, which is the idea for the future electric motorhome.

At the event of the Florida RV Super Show, the best American motor home mass, a few companies announced their electric ambitions. This is the case with the Winnebago expert who provided the e-RV concept.

If it is based on the Ford e-Transit chassis, the electric version of the app available in the US, this idea of ​​the electric motorhome chooses its own technical part. The e-RV Concept opts for a battery with a capacity of 86 kWh (75 kWh in e-transit), which gives the motorhome a range of 201 km. According to manufacturer data, traveling less than 320 km is enough to satisfy 54% of US customers.

Electric and connected motorhome

The rest, Winnebago puts the package based on e-RV equipment. In addition to the usual amenities, the roof includes a heat pump, an induction hop and a refrigerator. It provides Wi-Fi via a dual modem router. Therefore, all vehicle parameters can be controlled remotely from the mobile application.

The US company did not provide additional information. Electrical technologies, on the other hand, are rapidly appearing in range models. Meanwhile, the Mercedes EQV E-Camper is a reality on our side of the Atlantic Ocean.