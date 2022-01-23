MLB Summary: Alien Choto will not sign until 2023

Alien Choto will not sign until 2023
He did not qualify for the session for international players starting next week.
Ray becomes Montgomery Angels bench coach
This is his first experience as a coach.
A large signature session is expected at the end of the lockout
Jim Boden has listed the top 25 free agents.
Here are those who are preparing to join this list in the winter of 2023.
David Ortiz tops the list
The Red Sox Alam Hall of Fame has received the most votes for the trigger.
Cameron Mapin reflects on the highlights of his career
He says he always dreamed of wearing the Yankees uniform.
Wit Merryfield is looking for solutions
He believes that many entrepreneurs in MLB are becoming team owners.