MLB Summary: Alien Choto will not sign until 2023

Alien Choto will not sign until 2023

He did not qualify for the session for international players starting next week.

A note on Elian Soto, that famous younger brother who recently posted an Instagram video decked out in Mets gear: he won't be eligible to sign until the next int'l period in 2023, as opposed to the one that begins next week. So don't expect any movement on that for a while yet. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) January 6, 2022

Ray becomes Montgomery Angels bench coach

This is his first experience as a coach.

The Angels confirm that Ray Montgomery is moving from the front office to be the team's bench coach. Montgomery had a brief MLB career and has not been a coach. Spent most of career in scouting. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) January 6, 2022

A large signature session is expected at the end of the lockout

Jim Boden has listed the top 25 free agents.

There's no end in sight for the MLB lockout. But once it eventually ends, there will be a mad free agent scramble.@JimBowdenGM ranks his top 25 remaining free agents, and ranks the best fits for each one.https://t.co/EpF2NaqBL6 — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) January 6, 2022

Here are those who are preparing to join this list in the winter of 2023.

Here are some notable players who are set to hit free agency next offseason ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/8OyuCELAan — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) January 5, 2022

David Ortiz tops the list

The Red Sox Alam Hall of Fame has received the most votes for the trigger.

With 137 ballots revealed/~34.9% known: Ortiz – 82.5%

Bonds – 81.0%

Clemens – 79.6%

—

Rolen – 72.3%

Schilling – 57.7%

Helton – 56.2%

Sheffield – 49.6%

Jones/Wagner – 48.9%

A-Rod- 46.0%

Ramírez – 41.6%

Kent/Sosa – 27.7%

Abreu – 12.4%

Pettitte/Rollins – 11.7%

Vizquel – 8.8% — Ryan Thibodaux (@NotMrTibbs) January 5, 2022

Cameron Mapin reflects on the highlights of his career

He says he always dreamed of wearing the Yankees uniform.

As @CameronMaybin hangs up the spikes, he shares some of his favorite moments from his 15-year big league career. @Yankees | #Yankees pic.twitter.com/uN6bqADnRb — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) January 6, 2022

Wit Merryfield is looking for solutions

He believes that many entrepreneurs in MLB are becoming team owners.