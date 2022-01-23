INDONESIA: Catching a “scary” 7m crocodile that specializes in chasing people down the river, it cuts its stomach and sees a heartbreaking scene.

Sunday, January 23, 2022 19:00 PM (GMT + 7)

In the search for the missing person, the operating force found a large crocodile with unusual symptoms, so they decided to hunt it down.

On January 21, operational forces and locals captured a 7-meter-long “scary” crocodile in the Indonesian province of Papua, according to Newsflares. But the terrible thing was that when the crocodile’s stomach was cut off, the villagers found a human body in it.

Video footage of locals chopping off the stomach of a large crocodile on January 21st. An enthusiastic crowd gathered around the operating area.

According to Newsflares, the 7-meter crocodile frequently attacks people living near or near the Ayuka River in the Mimika region of the Papua province of Indonesia.

George L. Mercy Randong, head of the Timica Search and Rescue Office, said Tipu’s villagers had recently collaborated with authorities to search for those missing in the Ayuka River.

On January 20, while searching for 30-year-old Damiens Yuda, one of the new victims who went missing while washing crabs in the Ayuga River, locals and authorities discovered that the crocodile had eaten the body. So they decided to hunt it down and kill it to recover the body.

After killing the stomach of the “terrible” crocodile, some human body parts were exposed and collected by active forces. They take samples for testing to confirm the identity of the victim and then hand them over to relatives for the funeral. The body of the crocodile was also handed over to the family of the deceased.

