Home Top News In London, Zemmour tries to seduce foreigners and resume his campaign

In London, Zemmour tries to seduce foreigners and resume his campaign

Jan 23, 2022 0 Comments
In London, Zemmour tries to seduce foreigners and resume his campaign

Edited by Victor Chabert, Antoine Terrell
, As changed

November 20, 2021 at 7:43 p.m.

Eric Gemmore, who traveled to London, went on a mission to seduce French foreigners in search of funding. And takes one more step to formalize his presidential candidacy.

Report

London, Eric Zemmer Trying to update his campaign. Especially traveling to the British capital to seek funding from French foreigners, Defendant wants to forget his current bad pass, Marked by a fall in the polls. Although he has not yet formalized his presidential candidacy, he has gone one step further.

During a public meeting worthy of a rally, about 400 people came to hear Eric Zemor’s speech. Holding a microphone in his hand on the stage, he embarked on a campaign to lure foreigners to London, known for his generous donations during the presidential election. “In France we do the best you can,” he told them. “You’re very energetic, very determined, very brave.”

“A lot of people come to see me”

It is only a matter of days before Eric Jemmore officially declares himself a candidate. In a tweet, Thus announcing a large crowd December 5 Next up in Zenith in Paris, Where “a new story begins”. “There are a lot of people who want to come see me,” says the writer. “There, we take a big room because a lot of people want to come and listen to me.”

With this announcement, Eric Gemmour wants to regain momentum for his campaign. Because it’s the best defense attack in politics.

See also  Redesign of Stone Cutter Court Offices in London

You May Also Like

Mannarino opposes a set for Nadal

Mannarino opposes a set for Nadal

Londres accuse Moscou de chercher à installer a dirigant source à Kiev

Londres accuse Moscou de chercher à installer a dirigant source à Kiev

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris pledge to defend abortion rights: 'This constitutional right is under attack like never before'

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris pledge to defend abortion rights: ‘This constitutional right is under attack like never before’

In Australia, Felix Agar-Aliasim advanced to the 4th round

In Australia, Felix Agar-Aliasim advanced to the 4th round

Health permit issued against Beijing, 44 US Chinese planes suspended

Health permit issued against Beijing, 44 US Chinese planes suspended

16th Round Birthday Gift in Australia

16th Round Birthday Gift in Australia

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *