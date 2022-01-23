Health permit issued against Beijing, 44 US Chinese planes suspended

The United States has announced that it will suspend 44 flights to China by Chinese companies from January 30. The decision follows China’s suspension of U.S. flights due to the Govt infection.

As a kind of circuit breaker for air links to places where Kovit is at risk, since the spring of 2020 China has used a technique called “circuit breaker” with a simple rule: if five positive cases are reported on an aircraft, the carrier can no longer provide a connection with China for two weeks. If there are more than ten cases, the suspension is increased to four weeks. It is in the name of this principle that Chinese civil aviation authorities have suspended 20 flights from United Airlines, 10 flights from American Airlines and 14 flights from Delta Airlines late last year.

Very strict hygiene rules

The decision angered Washington, which condemned China’s “unilateral action” against its companies. According to the Chinese embassy in the United States, these US retaliatory measures are considered “very unreasonable” and the same rule applies “fairly, openly and openly” to all carriers. Strict health measures, according to foreign companies, are difficult to comply with Omicron.

To avoid contamination, Chinese crews have been subjected to rigorous procedures, including showing Chinese pilots and flight attendants carrying their suitcases in PPE uniforms at airports on social networks after being instructed to wear diapers to avoid infection in the toilet.

The same goes for the plane: the Delta Airlines plane had to return to the sky recently in accordance with the cleaning rules imposed by Shanghai International Airport.

Measures that significantly reduced traffic and caused ticket prices to explode. To counter this inflation, foreigners in China are trying to organize swords.

China has almost closed its borders to passengers, reducing its total number of international flights to 200 per week or 2% in pre-epidemic conditions, China’s Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) was quoted as saying by Reuters last September. The same administration estimates that traffic will return to normal before next year.