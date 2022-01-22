Home Top News The party has passed the Georgie exam and is waiting for Osaka in 8th place

Jan 22, 2022 0 Comments
World No. 1 Ashley Pardy tightened her grip on Italy’s Camilla Giorgi (33rd) 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the 16th round of the Australian Open on Friday.

“She hits the ball well and controls the center of the field well from the baseline so the goal was to get her out of that area,” the 25-year-old Australian said. Backhand and in excellent service.

In three rounds, she was never broken.

He took a 3-0 lead 8 minutes after entering the game, predicting a meeting of the two types he had sent so far within an hour of the first two rounds.

But Georgie has a completely different ability than the party’s previous two opponents and the Italian player has become more aggressive, especially instead of the Australian’s second serve.

In a hurry, the party was able to resist in 61 minutes without risking danger.

Winner of two Grand Slam titles (Roland-Carros 2019 and Wimbledon 2021), chasing his first major title in the world No.1. He reached the semifinals in 2020 and lost in the quarterfinals in 2021.

