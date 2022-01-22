Scientists first talked about the international search for the dark object

Dark matter does not interact with ordinary matter, so it is almost impossible to detect. But there is a hypothetical exception to the rule.

In a search for dark matter and other foreign particles, scientists used 14 magnets in Germany, Serbia, Poland, Israel, South Korea, China, Australia and the United States. The international team is being sought by a panel of experts from the universities of Gutenberg and Helmholtz in Mainz.

GNOME Worldwide Network of Optical Magnets has been searching for dark matter for the past one month. So far, there is no use, but scientists say it should improve both the functionality of the tool and the analysis of the data obtained.

The dark matter is concentrated evenly in space, forming so-called bosonic walls in concentrated spaces. The size of each such wall is smaller than the galaxy, but larger than our planet. When the plane of the bosonic wall of dark particles collides with the Earth, the presence of matter can theoretically be detected.

The atoms of the gas in the magnetometer make a series of chaotic motions. The idea of ​​scientists is to synchronize the movements of these atoms using laser equipment. The laser directs the rotations of all the gas atoms in the same direction, and they begin to move in concert.

However, this stability is not sufficient for absolutely accurate measurements, so they use the measurements of a magnetometer, but at the same time fourteen, installed in different parts of the world. The accuracy of the conclusion is achieved by comparing their readings.

When the synchronization of the motion of all the atoms is achieved, it must be determined whether an external disturbance is bringing them out of the achieved state. Not a random deviation, but a constant, recorded in many magnets.

Such a mess can not only be a dense wall of dark matter, but also detect signs of radiation from primitive black holes that have existed since the early creation of our universe.

To improve magnetometers, researchers are proposing to replace the alkaline metal atoms in them with inert gases. This should improve the sensitivity of the devices. To improve the detection technique, scientists want to reduce the search frequency limit based on the initial data obtained.

