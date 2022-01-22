Guests take a selfie with him, the kids do not let him go: Robot assistant got a job at a Kaliningrad restaurant (video)

A robotic staff assistant appeared at the Kaliningrad restaurant Formation. Maxim Stratovsky, founder of the Britannica project network, told Globes about this.

He first saw the robot crew at an exhibition in Sochi last summer. The businessman agreed with the official representative to take a robot for a test drive for a month.

The tests were completed successfully. Maxim decided to buy an advanced assistant.

“The robot came to us from their official representative from Ufa. We have been testing and training him in the living room (near the zoo) for three days. We are all having fun like little children. The children will not let him, ”said the Globes spokesman.

Zdradovsky noted that the robot has become an excellent assistant to staff. It is capable of carrying four plates simultaneously weighing ten kilograms each. As a result, staff frees up time for quiet service to guests.

The robot knows how to wish happy birthday and organizes a bright show with music. She can also work as a hostess and go to tables with guests.

“There are many more functions. We are just beginning to understand them. The robot has emotions, and if you hit it, it responds,” Zdradovsky said.

A robot girl works in a pharmacy. The woman speaks in a voice. In February, a robot assistant will appear at the ProPech restaurant, but already a guy. Now it is being voiced by experts.

“It is my opinion that these robots are reliable assistants to the employee because in an employee’s job there are a lot of very important tasks related to interacting with the guests. Sea of ​​Mood.Let’s buy third and fourth and many more robots – let’s test and decide on both of these.