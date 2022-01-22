Home Technology Google wants to bring Android games to PC

Jan 22, 2022 0 Comments
Google has started Beta version Its Android game program for PCs running on Windows. Tests are taking place in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan, where Windows PC users can play popular mobile titles using the mouse and keyboard.

Using large screens and mouse and keyboard control, players can easily search, download and enjoy their favorite mobile games directly on their computer. You will not lose your progress and achievements when you change your device; Everything works on your Google Play Games account.

Google Play Games also introduces you Play Points system. Its significance is currently unknown, but I think it’s a progressive system similar to the Xbox GameScore. The application that you can run Android games on is owned by Windows, so it is not an emulator or game streaming.

The announcement comes just months after Microsoft introduced support for Android applications. “Windows Support System for Android”Also launched a partnership with Amazon, which allows users to install applications on Windows 11 directly from the Amazon Store.

