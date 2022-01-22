Australia: Nadal drops a round, but advances

World No. 5 Rafael Nadal gave up the first set of the match to Russian Karen Kachchano (30th), although she easily lost the third round 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on Friday. International ‘Australia.

In the 16th round, the 35-year-old Spaniard will face another Russian, Aslan Kardashian (15th) or Frenchman Adrian Mannarino (69th).

From the base or the net, he resisted Kachano, he moved him, he passed him, and did everything for him!

“It’s probably my best game of the tournament,” he said.

He had already knocked out American Marcos Giron (66th) in the first round 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 for returning to the Grand Slam, treating a leg injury for several months and suffering from covia in December. Who flattened it.

Then in the second game, against Yannick Hanfman (126th), “the level was higher than his ranking”, in his own words, the Spaniard reached the pace of victory without trembling 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

“This is a very special week for me. It’s great to be back where I came from, ”he said, adding that the memory of those difficult months boosted his energy.

Naomi returned the Osaka trophy

Amanda Anisimova, the 60th American player in the world, knocked out Naomi Osaka on Friday, thereby missing the Australian Open from the 8th final shock between defending champion and world N.1 Ashley Party.

In 2021, Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title in Melbourne, having previously been depressed.

For her return to the competition, she showed herself well in mind and tennis. But saving two match points before winning 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/5) was not enough to defeat Anisimova by grace.

“I know I have to be very strong to get a chance. I have to be aggressive in lifting my game. I’m so happy to have done that!”, Started the American, who had already reached eighth place in Melbourne in 2019. That same year, he reached the semifinals at Roland-Carros.

After knocking out Swiss Belinda Bencic (22nd) in the second round and causing the first surprise, Anisimova hung on for an even more valuable victory. And on Sunday, the World N.1 Ashley Party will be her hurdle.

In front of his spectators, the Australian used his game tightly, defeating Italian Camilla Giorgi (33rd) 6-2, 6-3 in the first Test of the tournament without a hitch.

“She’s hitting the ball well and controlling the center of the field well from the baseline.