Home World After the Russian plans: NATO will also train in the Mediterranean | Abroad

After the Russian plans: NATO will also train in the Mediterranean | Abroad

Jan 22, 2022 0 Comments
After the Russian plans: NATO will also train in the Mediterranean | Abroad

The U.S. Defense Department has announced major NATO naval exercises in the Mediterranean. The announcement comes a day after Russia announced it would launch major maneuvers simultaneously in several seas, including the Mediterranean. Among other things, the USS carrier USS Harry Truman will take part in the maneuvers.




A U.S. Defense Department spokesman said the exercise, ‘Neptune Strike 2022’, had nothing to do with the current tensions with Russia over Ukraine. According to him, this exercise has been on NATO’s agenda since 2020. This will last until February 4th.

The exercise ‘Neptune Strike 2022’ has not yet been included in NATO’s public action schedule updated in mid-December.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the exercise was not aimed at tackling the situation around Ukraine. “This is really a NATO naval exercise (…) aimed at testing a wide range of naval capabilities.”

Kirby acknowledged that the tense situation with Russia had led to discussions between NATO allies, but that it was finally decided to continue the exercises.

John Kirby, Pentagon spokesman © AB

Amid major tensions: Russia announces large-scale naval exercises

See also  An angry mob of 200 people burns alive a man accused of stealing a car Chronicles

You May Also Like

INDONESIA: Catching a "scary" 7m crocodile that specializes in chasing people down the river, it cuts its stomach and sees a heartbreaking scene.

INDONESIA: Catching a “scary” 7m crocodile that specializes in chasing people down the river, it cuts its stomach and sees a heartbreaking scene.

Naaa diplomacia by mohla by niekedy realistic. Biden nemôže spraviť oveľa viac

Naaa diplomacia by mohla by niekedy realistic. Biden nemôže spraviť oveľa viac

Almost all roads on the Dutch expulsion list have been closed to Afghans

Almost all roads on the Dutch expulsion list have been closed to Afghans

Joe Biden cites two Muslims as federal judges

Joe Biden cites two Muslims as federal judges

Tremor in Mexico: See the latest quake activity announced on January 20 here | tdex | NNDC | Answers

Tremor in Mexico: See the latest quake activity announced on January 20 here | tdex | NNDC | Answers

Benedict XVI learned of the abuse when he was archbishop of Munich, they say

Benedict XVI learned of the abuse when he was archbishop of Munich, they say

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *