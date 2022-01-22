16th Round Birthday Gift in Australia

This January 22, Frenchwoman Alice Garnett presents her 32nd birthday present: a qualifier for the 16th round of the Australian Open. However, giving is not the right word. Ranked 61ste The world champion had to mobilize all his energy to change the highly compromised situation against the 29th world champion Slovenian Tamara Zidansek.

The Frenchwoman actually lost the first set 4-6, trailing 4-1 in the second, and finally changing the course of the match to 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. “Survive it! I did not miss the heat of Melbourne”Alice Garnett, shone after her victory. “I could not find a solution in the first set, but I continued to fight, and the victory was magic”He commented before adding: “Thirteen years after my first round of 16 at the Australian Open, I’m back! ⁇

Three consecutive eliminations

The French are very pleased that he was in three consecutive eliminations without finishing 8th in the 2nd round in Melbourne.eFinal than 2009. On Monday, January 24, she will face 15th seed Simona Halep of Romania to try to qualify for the quarterfinals.e World Player.

At 32, Alizé Cornet participates in Australia in her 60se Following is the Grand Slam tournament. She has already reached 8eWin finals in each of the four major tournaments but have never played a quarterback.

A collection in front of Chitsibas

On the same day, the fate of his teammate Benoit’s name was not so favorable, as the Greek Stephanos went out against Tsitsipas in the third round of the Australian Open, 4e Global. However, the Frenchman was able to get a set from the Greeks, eventually losing 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4.

“Benoit is one of the toughest players to beat because he has a lot of talent and he feels good about tennis. So I’m very happy.”Congratulated Stephanos Tsitsipas, a semifinalist in Melbourne last year.