Home Sports NFL: A supporter is thrown down the stairs during a fight on the stand

NFL: A supporter is thrown down the stairs during a fight on the stand

Jan 20, 2022 0 Comments
NFL: A supporter is thrown down the stairs during a fight on the stand

Screenshot / Photo by Twitter

We thought we had won the first round of the NFL playoffs, but before that we saw these scenes of the debate in Tampa. During the game between the Bucks and the Eagles.

It was not an easy exit for the Eagles and some Philadelphia fans, who left the field with obvious bitterness for some of the Bucks who made the trip.

But that is not yet a reason to overflow this way.

Violent fighting in the arena

In this clip, which was filmed by fans at the Raymond James Stadium, an Eagles fan can be seen arguing with a group of Bucks fans.

He then leaves the stage and exits the stairs, but appearing to be his friend stands behind him to continue the fight, and he sends a follower down the stairs.

It is only after this gesture that things go wrong for him.

It is difficult to understand the motives behind these types of disputes, but one thing is for sure: Be quiet on the stand. That is important.

See also  MLP: Public money is pouring in everywhere

You May Also Like

MLB: Terry Francona's new assistant in Cleveland

MLB: Terry Francona’s new assistant in Cleveland

MLB: John Lester announced his retirement after 16 seasons

MLB: John Lester announced his retirement after 16 seasons

MLB: Stephen Bronfman promises 'more than a field'; Mayor Blonde wants transparency

MLB: Stephen Bronfman promises ‘more than a field’; Mayor Blonde wants transparency

NFL: The Most Valuable Cowboys?

NFL: The Most Valuable Cowboys?

The Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona to advance to the second round of the NFL Playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona to advance to the second round of the NFL Playoffs

Corey Seager avec les Dodgers

MLB’s big contract passion is set to break the record

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *