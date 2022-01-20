NFL: A supporter is thrown down the stairs during a fight on the stand

We thought we had won the first round of the NFL playoffs, but before that we saw these scenes of the debate in Tampa. During the game between the Bucks and the Eagles.

It was not an easy exit for the Eagles and some Philadelphia fans, who left the field with obvious bitterness for some of the Bucks who made the trip.

But that is not yet a reason to overflow this way.

Violent fighting in the arena

The Eagles fan starts a fight, runs away and makes his friend jump.pic.twitter.com/ggGwEZQyMA – Black Adam Schafter (B1ackSchefter) January 17, 2022

In this clip, which was filmed by fans at the Raymond James Stadium, an Eagles fan can be seen arguing with a group of Bucks fans.

He then leaves the stage and exits the stairs, but appearing to be his friend stands behind him to continue the fight, and he sends a follower down the stairs.

It is only after this gesture that things go wrong for him.

It is difficult to understand the motives behind these types of disputes, but one thing is for sure: Be quiet on the stand. That is important.