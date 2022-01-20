Home Sports MLB: Terry Francona’s new assistant in Cleveland

MLB: Terry Francona’s new assistant in Cleveland

Jan 20, 2022 0 Comments
MLB: Terry Francona's new assistant in Cleveland

Cleveland – The Cleveland Guardians have promoted Joe Torres to the position of assistant pitch coach on the staff of manager Terry Francona.

Torres has spent the past two seasons as the Guardians Minor League pitching coordinator. The 39-year-old Torres is proud to have helped create some of the team’s best young pitchers.

Torres rose quickly in the Guardians setting. He will work with Carl Willis, who is returning for a fifth season as Francona’s pitch coach.

Ranked 10th overall by Anaheim Angels until 2000, Torres spent 13 seasons with five companies for minors.

Francona, 62, is set to return to the 10th season as manager of the Guardians. He has been sidelined by major medical issues for the past two seasons and retired from the team last July to focus on his health.

Francona is currently recovering from toe surgery.

When he returns to his role with the team, Francona will be the most successful manager in Guardians history with 753 wins.

See also  "They banned your trade because it's going to destroy the league for 10 years"

You May Also Like

MLB: John Lester announced his retirement after 16 seasons

MLB: John Lester announced his retirement after 16 seasons

MLB: Stephen Bronfman promises 'more than a field'; Mayor Blonde wants transparency

MLB: Stephen Bronfman promises ‘more than a field’; Mayor Blonde wants transparency

NFL: The Most Valuable Cowboys?

NFL: The Most Valuable Cowboys?

The Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona to advance to the second round of the NFL Playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona to advance to the second round of the NFL Playoffs

Corey Seager avec les Dodgers

MLB’s big contract passion is set to break the record

MLB Summary: Alex Rodriguez can get his own division

MLB Summary: Alex Rodriguez can get his own division

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *