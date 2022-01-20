MLB: Terry Francona’s new assistant in Cleveland

Wednesday, January 19, 2022. 1:22 p.m.

Cleveland – The Cleveland Guardians have promoted Joe Torres to the position of assistant pitch coach on the staff of manager Terry Francona.

Torres has spent the past two seasons as the Guardians Minor League pitching coordinator. The 39-year-old Torres is proud to have helped create some of the team’s best young pitchers.

Torres rose quickly in the Guardians setting. He will work with Carl Willis, who is returning for a fifth season as Francona’s pitch coach.

Ranked 10th overall by Anaheim Angels until 2000, Torres spent 13 seasons with five companies for minors.

Francona, 62, is set to return to the 10th season as manager of the Guardians. He has been sidelined by major medical issues for the past two seasons and retired from the team last July to focus on his health.

Francona is currently recovering from toe surgery.

When he returns to his role with the team, Francona will be the most successful manager in Guardians history with 753 wins.