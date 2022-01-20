Home Economy Formula 1 | Bran: Drivers consider old F1 cars ‘terrible’

Formula 1 | Bran: Drivers consider old F1 cars ‘terrible’

Jan 20, 2022 0 Comments

Ross Brown explained the technical reasons for Formula 1’s decision to completely overhaul the single-seat design. The aim is to allow cars to follow each other more closely, with the F1 rules fully revised in 2022.

“It’s not just the way the air moves around the car, it’s the importance of the car’s design.” Bran explains. “If you look at modern Formula 1, there are a lot of complex aerodynamic shapes behind the front wheels and around the front wings.

“They are designed to work in a clean airflow. When they are disturbed by the airflow of a car in front of them, they stop working. So I was not too surprised to see how much the performance slows down.”

When Liberty Media asked them what was wrong with the design of the cars when the American company acquired the Discipline in 2017, those technical reasons were triggered by harsh criticism from drivers.

“Initially when we asked drivers about this problem, we talked to many drivers who had been racing on other Formulas, sports cars or other types of racing cars, and they all said Formula 1 cars were terrible.”

“We talked to drivers who drove sports cars or went through Formula 2. They all said the same thing. Approach the car in front of them without realizing the performance reduction they did not experience in other formulas, so we knew. There was a challenge, a problem we had to solve.

See also  Pub and Brewer Marston Ax 2,150 Furlg Jobs | Business

You May Also Like

Lenovo 13w Yoga, Ultraportable 13 ″ 16 / 10th Touchscreen AMD Nomad Tablet Convertible 10h Education and 4G for Businesses Under Windows 11

43% des parents ont déjà vu apparaître leur enfant à l'écran durant une conférence.

Meetings in pajamas, area cleaning … Zoom reveals the habits of its users

BFM Business

According to Blackrock’s boss, the green economy is more a question of profit than “Wokisme”.

Franck Riester en visite dans l'usine Mars Petcare ce lundi (Loiret)

Mars Petcare of America is making a huge investment and job creation at its Lloyd factory

BFM Business

4 billion euros for this new version of Choose France

Health. Epstein-Barr virus may be the cause of multiple sclerosis, according to an American study

Health. Epstein-Barr virus may be the cause of multiple sclerosis, according to an American study

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *