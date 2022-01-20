Home Science “Extraordinary discovery”: Largest and healthiest coral discovered on Tahiti beach | Science & Planet

Jan 20, 2022 0 Comments
Scientists have discovered healthy rocks of giant rose-shaped corals 100 feet (30 meters) above Tahiti beach. This is an important finding as corals are affected by climate change.


“It is one of the largest coral reefs in the world at a depth of more than 30 meters,” said a report in support of UNESCO’s scientific work. “The beautiful condition of the rose-shaped corals and the size of the area they cover make this a very unusual discovery.”

Diver in coral. © via Alexis Rosenfeld/@alexis.rosenfeld AP

The rock is three kilometers long and 30 to 65 meters wide, and at a depth of 35 to 70 meters, it sounds even more. Some giant corals are about two meters in diameter.

“This is a little explored area, because we know areas from zero to 30 meters,” said Laetitia Hedouin, a marine biologist and coral expert at the French research center CNRS and CRIOBE’s Environmental Research Institute. He further emphasizes that coral reefs do not show signs of depression or disease.


The diving trip took place in November 2021. Temperature sensors were also placed throughout the area to enable long-term monitoring. In this way, scientists will better understand the effects of climate change on corals.

Knowledge of the oceans is still limited: UNESCO says only 20 percent of the planet’s coastline is mapped.


Photo of coral discovered late last year.

Photo of coral discovered late last year. © Alexis Rosenfeld/@alexis.rosenfeld, via AP

