Want to go abroad? Australia reduces visa fees for students and travelers

This is particularly the case in the country facing the number of people who are forced to isolate themselves due to the outbreak of the omigron variant of Govit-19.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday that holders of a student or work holiday visa who have not entered the country will benefit from a reduction of about A $ 600 or 80 380 in their visa fee if they travel to Australia. The next 8 or 12 weeks respectively.

The $ 55 million (35 35 million) move is aimed at attracting workers to a country where many economic sectors, such as agriculture or catering, are facing labor shortages.

The 150,000 students and 23,500 “backpackers” who already have visas will take the move to Australia, whose borders have long been closed.

“We want to thank the students for coming back and continuing to choose Australia, but we also want them to come here and meet this severe labor shortage,” Morrison told a news conference. He specifically cited those trained in health and geriatrics.

The Prime Minister also encouraged tourists who want to travel and work in Australia to contribute to the revival of the tourism sector which has been severely affected by the epidemic and the long-term border closures. “Travel across the country, and at the same time join our staff to assist us in the field of agriculture and catering, and to many who need staff at this time,” the Prime Minister continued.

In addition, to promote tourism in the region, the state of Queensland (northeast) announced on Wednesday that it would reopen its borders to foreign travelers, who would not have to respect isolation during arrival until they are vaccinated. Kovid 19. The state is an important tourist destination for the country as it incorporates many UNESCO protected sites such as the Great Barrier Reef.