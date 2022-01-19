Twitch Tiger welcomes year to launch “Apex Heroes” competition, “Woo Tiger Red Pocket welcomes New Year” New Year’s show “Apex Legends”

Twitch said today (the 18th) that the year of the Tigers was approaching, and from the 22nd, “Apex HeroesThe “Twitch Rivals” competition, “Woo Tiger Red Packet Welcomes the New Year” show and live presenter “Woo Tiger Red Packet Challenge”, welcomes the Tiger Year along with the players.

⁇Apex HeroesTwitch rivals competition begins

Twitch points out that this is the first Twitch rival competition of the year. “Apex Heroes“Launching on January 22 at 7:00 pm, 60 players in groups of 3, with a total of 20 teams competing for the NT $ 700,000 prize and the title of the first tournament in 2022. To make the event more exciting, the captains team will be called up based on the previous match rankings.

The official said that the last champion Baidi (/ roieee) will be with the former Taiwanese server.League of Legends“First Guanwei (/ guanweiboy) formed the best team; e-sports dad Killer (/ xargon0731) formed the Evergreen team with eL sports veteran NuL (/ gde_nul); Restia (/ restiafps) reunited to win or lose (/ ggbb528) vows revenge;Awei1031tv),Special attack“Even better teams like former professional Hgua (/ jongie) will compete.

Woo Tiger Red Pocket Welcomes New Year: Spring Festival, Mother’s Return to Home, Fighting for the Sacred Sparrow and Welcome to the God of Food.

According to the “Woo Tiger Red Pocket New Year Welcome” program, which will be launched from January 23 to 26, it will emphasize the integration of traditional customs from the first to the fourth day of the lunar new year:

“Walking Spring”

50 live-action masters in groups of 5 in a horror game. “Propnate”, Well-known e-sports presenter Mr. Yi (/ zax82410) is the host and two game commentators who excelled at horror games – the Shimp Love Orange (/ shuteye_orange) and the Killing Terrier (/ xargon0731) event.

50 live-action masters in groups of 5 in a horror game. “Propnate”, Well-known e-sports presenter Mr. Yi (/ zax82410) is the host and two game commentators who excelled at horror games – the Shimp Love Orange (/ shuteye_orange) and the Killing Terrier (/ xargon0731) event. “Back to Mother’s Home” in the second year of junior high school

32 Live-Action Masters form a team of 4 and challenge the enlightened game “Ultimate Chicken Horse” to see who can avoid multiple traps and reach the finish line smoothly. Mr. to host the event. Yi (/ zax82410) and was commented on by former Lightning Wolf coach Assen (/ assentw), e-sports presenter Nia (/ naariah), and former Taipei Assassin star captain Kuipi (/ krapycoco). , Etc.

The third day of “Red Dog Day”

The live host will take part in the “Twitch Sun Sparrow Challenge” with well-known live host UX (/ Zukilin) ​​and celebrity e-sports anchor Tommy (/ chen810830), as well as sweet girls Jingjing (/ ts_jingjing), Nana (/ ts) Brings.

The live host will take part in the “Twitch Sun Sparrow Challenge” with well-known live host UX (/ Zukilin) ​​and celebrity e-sports anchor Tommy (/ chen810830), as well as sweet girls Jingjing (/ ts_jingjing), Nana (/ ts) Brings. “Welcome to God’s Day”

Twitch God of Cooking Contest invite 12 participants to divide into 4 groups, draw approximate cooking tips, cook New Year dishes and compete for the title of Cooking God. The event will be co-hosted by Little Bear (/ yuniko0720) and Tommy (/ chen810830). This year the jury specially invited YouTuber Joman and “Stylish Chef” Sen. Deli to choose the cooking god.

The official added that until the 29th, there will be a “Woo Tiger Red Pocket Challenge” with live broadcasters to celebrate the New Year. Live broadcasters can accumulate EXP by increasing subscriptions or by small integration to open related rewards. If the Woo Tiger Red Packet Challenge and EXP Experience Bar appear on your favorite live broadcast, that means the live broadcaster is participating in the challenge. Players can unlock achievements by teaming up, promoting and supporting their favorite live. Broadcasters.