Samsung’s affordable high-end smartphone for 2020 gets the first big update of the year

This update comes with version number G781BXXS4DVA2 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and includes the January 2022 security patch.

Samsung Has been, in the last two years, One of the fastest upgrading manufacturers of its terminals For each new version Android, As an example These 26 mobile phones have already received the update to Android 12 from the Korean company.

In this sense, it should be noted that the Korean company is one of them Updates your devices faster with the latest Android Security Patch A good example of this is Samsung’s affordable high-end smartphone for 2020 Got the first big update of the year.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has been updated with the latest security connectivity

As the comrades of the special media SamMobile tell us Korean company Released the first major update Of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Slovenia, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Nordic countries and Baltic region.

One of Samsung’s best mid-range upgrades begins with the One UI 4 update to Android 12

This new update comes with the firmware version G781BXXS4DVA2 for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and includes the January 2002 Security Patch. Fixes dozens of vulnerabilities related to privacy and security Improves the stability and performance of the device.

Samsung The Galaxy S20 FE 5G 2020 is finally launched With Android 10, Got update at the beginning of last year Android 11 With A UI 3 Now it has begun to update Android 12 With A UI 4.0.

Samsung Galaxy S10 already gets the January 2022 Android update

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in one of the areas mentioned above and want to check if this update already exists, you should access the section. Software update Found in the menu Settings Your smartphone.

If you already have this, you need to click the button Download and install Update your terminal with the latest Android security connection.

Related topics: Cell phone, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

Subscribe to Disney + for 99 8.99! Subscribe

Amazon Audible Free for 3 Months! Access 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts Free trial